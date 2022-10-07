SAN MARCOS, Texas — With mass shootings a common occurrence across the country and the public’s frequent dissatisfaction with law enforcement agencies’ active shooter protocols, officials are bringing to table programs and initiatives to better the response to life-threatening situations, such as the Uvalde massacre at Robb Elementary on May 24.

The Department of Justice announced on Oct. 6 that it is awarding $9.8 million in funding to the Advanced Rapid Response Training Center, which is located at Texas State University in San Marcos.

The grant is part of the Active Shooter Situations (PASS) program. The funds will go toward helping officers better prepare themselves for active shooter situations and other violent threats.

PRESS RELEASE | Department of Justice Announces New Active Shooter Training Award for First Responders https://t.co/zEn1ehirOq pic.twitter.com/rsRzMxDvEZ — COPS Office (@COPSOffice) October 6, 2022

According to the DOJ, the department's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) has offered active shooter training for about 55,000 first responders nationwide since 2017. Given the new grant, about 16,755 more first responders can get the training they need.

“Unfortunately, both the need and the demand for active shooter training for agencies across the country remain high,” said Robert Chapman, Acting Director of the COPS Office. “This award represents part of the COPS Office’s ongoing commitment to provide law enforcement with the resources they need to protect their communities, and to meet the significant demand for this training. We are proud of our long-standing support for this important effort.”

Named the National Standard in Active Shooter Response Training by the FBI, ALERRT started as a partnership between Texas State University, the San Marcos Police Department and the Hays County Sheriff’s Office.

“The PASS course has been designed to improve the safety and survivability of victims of active attack / shooter events and increase the effectiveness, coordination, and resource integration between law enforcement, fire, telecommunications and emergency medical services when responding to these events,” according to the DOJ.

The COPS Office, established in 1994, is federally in charge of upkeeping the advancement of community policing in the United States. Nationwide, this office has acted as the backbone for “crime fighting strategy with grants, a variety of knowledge resource products and training and technical assistance,” according to the DOJ.

“The COPS Office has invested more than $14 billion to advance community policing, including grants awarded to more than 13,000 state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies to fund the hiring and redeployment of more than 134,000 officers,” a DOJ release reads.