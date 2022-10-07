HONOLULU — The Honolulu Department of Transportation Services will begin accepting outdoor dining applications from Oahu restaurants starting on Oct. 10 as part of a two-year pilot program aimed at giving eligible restaurants an economic boost.

What You Need To Know Under the program, eligible restaurants may provide dining services on public sidewalks directly outside their storefront.



A similar program was established by former Mayor Kirk Caldwell in the first year of the pandemic to help keep struggling restaurants in business when indoor dining was limited by social-distancing requirement



At the behest of local restaurant owners, the program was revived by the Honolulu City Council, which unanimously passed Bill 27 this summer Applications will be available on the DTS website on Monday

“I am excited that this new pilot program will support our local restaurants and our economic recovery,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “Mahalo to the Honolulu City Council and the Hawaii Restaurant Association for collaborating with my administration on this initiative. When we work together, we can achieve great things for our community.”

Under the program, eligible restaurants may provide dining services on public sidewalks directly outside their storefront.

A similar program was established by former Mayor Kirk Caldwell in the first year of the pandemic to help keep struggling restaurants in business when indoor dining was limited by social-distancing requirements.

At the behest of local restaurant owners, the program was revived by the Honolulu City Council, which unanimously passed Bill 27 this summer.

“Restaurants face the challenge of rising costs and welcome new ways to increase revenue and give diners a wonderful experience,” said Ave Kwok, incoming chair of the Hawaii Restaurant Association. “We thank Mayor Blangiardi and his team for understanding the needs of restaurants and taking swift action to allow permitted outdoor dining on Oahu.”

Applications will be available on the DTS website on Monday. The application fee will be $50, and approved permits will be valid for six months.

Michael Tsai covers local and state politics for Spectrum News Hawaii.