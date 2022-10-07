In a visit to a Volvo factory in Maryland Friday, President Joe Biden is expected to highlight a post-pandemic manufacturing growth spurt across the country, which the president has sought to galvanize by boosting industries like computer chip manufacturing and clean energy.

Volvo’s facility in Maryland spans 280 acres and employs more than 1,700 people

The trip coincides with National Manufacturing day. Biden calls the industries the “backbone of America, powering our economy and building our middle class.”

It comes one day after the president made a similarly themed stop in New York to highlight a new $20 billion investment from IBM to develop semiconductor chips, quantum computing and artificial intelligence in the Hudson Valley over the next decade.

"Made in America is no longer a slogan," Biden said in a speech at Poughkeepsie's IBM facility Thursday. "It's a reality."

Biden in Maryland is expected to again highlight his effort to create a domestic manufacturing boom here in the United States, creating jobs and boosting local economies. More than 670,000 manufacturing jobs have been added since he took office.

About 1.36 million factory jobs were cut in the first three months of the pandemic, but that steadily resurged later that summer under former president Donald Trump and through 2021, and now the number of jobs surpass pre-pandemic levels.

The president is looking to grow that number even more through recent legislation.

The bipartisan semiconductor bill passed earlier this year invests more than $52 billion in critical semiconductor manufacturing and seeks to boost U.S. competitiveness in new technologies.

The sweeping climate, tax and health care bill passed by Democrats this fall makes the largest investment in climate in U.S. history. It includes $60 billion for clean manufacturing, including decarbonization and revitalization in industries like steel, cement, and aluminum, plus support for domestic manufacturing of clean energy technologies.