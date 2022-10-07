Mayor Eric Adams on Friday implored federal and state officials to help address the continued arrival of asylum seekers in the five boroughs, declaring the influx a “state of emergency” set to cost the city more than $1 billion.

More than 17,000 asylum seekers have arrived in the city since April, most of whom are “adults who cannot legally work in this country,” Adams said at a news conference Friday morning.

The city expects to spend “at least a billion by the end of the fiscal year on this crisis,” the mayor said.

“The asylum seekers arriving here need more than a hot meal or a bed for a night. Without the ability to work legally in this country, they need long-term shelter, health care, and a great deal of institutional support,” he said. “It is straining the limits of our ability to provide care for New Yorkers in need, and it is burning through our city’s budget.”

Adams called on the federal government to enact legislation allowing asylum seekers to “legally work — now, not in six months.” He also urged Congress and the state Legislature to provide emergency financial relief, calling the situation an “all-hands-on-deck moment.”

“New York City is doing our part, and now others must step up and join us,” he said. “We need a coordinated effort to move asylum seekers to other cities in this country to ensure everyone is doing their part.”

While the city has already transformed 42 hotels into emergency shelters to address the crisis — with plans to open a “humanitarian relief center” on Randall’s Island in the coming weeks — those efforts will not meet the growing demand for housing and resources for migrants, Adams said.

“Our shelter system is now operating near 100% capacity. And if these trends continue, we’ll be over 100,000 in the year to come,” he said. “That’s far more than the system was ever designed to handle.”

The Randall’s Island center, for its part, will be “full in days” unless the city takes “immediate action,” the mayor said.

As part of Adams’ emergency declaration, all of the city’s “relevant agencies” will “coordinate their efforts” to build the additional relief centers officials previously announced, he said.

The emergency declaration will suspend “certain land use requirements to expedite this process,” he noted.

“New York City has already done more than nearly any other city to support this influx of asylum seekers,” he said. “And we cannot deprive longtime New Yorkers of support and services, even as we address the needs of these new arrivals.”

