MILWAUKEE — Nilsa Arce-Masso has been fascinated with balloons her entire life.

“It was one of those things that [my mom] would get us — so many balloons and a small gift. It was always in us and for me, I loved it,” said Arce-Masso.

That’s why she started a balloon business called Masso Balloons Decor, named in honor of her mother’s last name. A push from her brother also brought the business to life.

“He had asked me to do his baby shower in April and we just kind of went for it and afterwards, people were like, ‘you should start a business. You should do this more often. You should go try, you are really talented,’” said Arce-Masso.

Now, the South Milwaukee business is using balloons to bring joy to people celebrating milestones in their lives.

It started in April, but has quickly caught on. Arce-Masso said they were completely booked in September.

“It’s been a roller coaster of emotions, being able to do so much in such a little time and grow throughout it. I feel like every event is something new, something new that we try, and we are just constantly growing,” said Arce-Masso.

So far, they’ve used balloons to decorate birthdays, weddings and anniversaries. She said she has enjoyed every minute of it.

Arce-Masso said she believes balloons allow her to bring out her creative side.

“Sometimes my clients will be like, ‘I want brown and blue and orange.’ Another one told to just create what I feel will be the best fit for my event, and being able to just go in there and decorate something that it just feels right to me and for it be something that they completely fall in love, is one of the best feelings to get because they give me that creative freedom to do what I feel like I know how to do best,” said Arce-Masso.

You can find Masso Balloons Decor on Facebook or Instagram.