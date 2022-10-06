HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. — A mechanic is working to keep people afloat on the lake with a new small business offering just about anything a boater would need for a day of fun in Wake County.

What You Need To Know

A new family-owned business offers everything from bait, tackle and snacks, to boat repair, dockside delivery, kayak rentals and more

OTW Mobile Marina is located right off Harris Lake at 3504 Bartley Holleman Rd in New Hill, N.C.

Brady Lehman started the business in spring of 2022 with the help of his parents, Tom and Melanie

Brady Lehman paired his love of the water with his ability to fix things to create OTW Mobile Marina with his parents.



It's a family-owned business offering everything from bait, tackle and snacks, to boat maintenance essentials, kayak rentals, lakeside towing and dockside deliveries to Harris Lake and surrounding areas.

“I’ve always been a mechanic by trade, so I found a cheap enclosed trailer. I was going to hit the road with my mechanics thing. And then, I started thinking about the time I wouldn’t be able to be on the lake, and it wasn’t going to work for me,” Lehman said. “So, a little brainstorming between me, mom and dad, and we figured out, you know, we could fix all our problems last year and solve problems for everyone else.”

As the youngest of five, and the only boy, Lehman grew up learning how to fix things fast.

“My dad’s been Mr. Mechanic. He’ll fix anything since I was a kid. Then, I think, at a certain age, I don’t remember what age it was… I started breaking stuff and I had to fix it before he found out,” Lehman laughed.

Family is the cornerstone of this business.

Lehman’s parents, Tom and Melanie Lehman, helped bring OTW Mobile Marina to life. Melanie used her artistic skills to design and decorate the entire trailer. And if you’re lucky, you’ll find Tom grilling up lunch for the family in the back. Plus, their 7-year-old twin nieces often set up a fresh lemonade stand out front.

As for bait, Lehman offers nightcrawlers, red worms, crickets and two sizes of minnows: bass and crappie minnows.

For those without gills, you’ll find chips, ice cream, candy, coffee, jerky and plenty of ice.



“In five years, I hope to be building here, with a paved parking lot.” Lehman said. “So that’s really the end goal is to serve the community and stay honest with it.”