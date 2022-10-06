NORTH CAROLINA — Amazon has announced it will hire 5,500 new employees in North Carolina as it gears up for the holiday season.

More than 3,000 positions in various roles are expected to be filled in Charlotte. Amazon says the increase is part of 150,000 new hires it expects to make across the country.

“We’re proud to offer a wide variety of roles for people of all backgrounds, with more than 150,000 roles available across the country. Whether someone is looking for some extra money for a few months or a long-term career, the holidays are a great time for people to join Amazon, and many of our seasonal employees return year-after-year or transition into full-time roles,” said John Felton, Amazon’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations. “Those who choose to stay with us will find a lot of opportunities to grow their careers, whether they take advantage of our free college tuition programs or seek out promotions across our network — this year alone, more than 20,000 front-line employees received promotions.”

Full-time, part-time and seasonal roles will be available across Amazon’s operations, the company said in a release, and include sign-on bonuses up to $1,000 in select locations. Amazon says seasonal employees will also have an opportunity to transition to full-time positions.

“We value our seasonal employees at Amazon by offering well-paying jobs with a variety of schedules,” said Nariq Jones, a human resources leader at Amazon’s fulfillment center in Garner, North Carolina. "As demand ramps up, these employees play an important role by making sure we’re delivering packages and smiles to our customers throughout the 2022 holiday season."

Positions in a wide range of roles, including packing and picking, sorting and shipping, will be available to people from all backgrounds and experience levels. Average pay is also expected to be over $19 an hour based on position and location.

Anyone wishing to learn more about available positions, compensation, benefits and more can click here for additional information.