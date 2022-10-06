OHIO — Amazon announced Thursday that it's planning to hire 150,000 people across the nation for the holiday season, and more than 8,000 of those jobs will be in Ohio.

The positions include both full-time and part-time positions that deal with packing and picking to sorting and shipping.

Amazon said on average, employees can earn more than $19 per hour based on the position and their location.

"Whether someone is looking for some extra money for a few months or a long-term career, the holidays are a great time for people to join Amazon, and many of our seasonal employees return year-after-year or transition into full-time roles,” said John Felton, Amazon’s senior vice president of Worldwide Operations.

The move comes just after the company announced Tuesday that it's freezing corporate hiring for retail business through the end of the year, citing the economy as a reason.