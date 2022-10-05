UNION GROVE, Wis. — A young farmer in Wisconsin is seeing success in seven figures.

A local Union Grove farmer started his business at 16 and with a lot of hard work he has found success at just 22-years-old. Justin Miklascewski has been around animals his whole life. He was involved at fairs while showing pigs and other livestock.

“It’s my happy place,” Miklascewski said.

Animals are a passion he’s been able to turn into a career at a very young age. He started his own business, Two Creek Farms, while he was still a teen.

“I knew sooner or later I was going to do it and want to do it. I didn’t realize it would be at young age and grow very quickly,” Miklascewski said.

He started Two Creek Farms at 16-years-old and began by selling show cattle. From there he’s been able to grow into the meat business and even has started his own store just a handful of years later.

“For me to be able to come into work and provide something that is truly a real product for people. That’s my motivation is to be able to supply people with real food,” Miklascewski said.

Miklascewski said after using Market Wagon, an online platform for farmers and other vendors to reach other customers, his business was able to take off.

“For me that really truly took off because it’s a different group of people who can see your stuff and what you are doing so it’s only spreading word of mouth farther for others,” Miklascewski said.

Through this platform he’s been able to fine a broader reach. However, he is still thankful for the community around him who he said helped get him to where he is now.

“The growth has been very very good but I couldn’t have done it without the support in the community and friends and family who really helped me push it because I really can’t do this by myself,” Miklascewski said.

He’s found himself a success story at just 22 years old. For him, that means working his dream job of helping to feed the community around him and beyond.​