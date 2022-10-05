With the midterm elections just over a month away, voter registration deadlines in some states are quickly approaching – while other states will allow constituents to register up through Nov. 8, the final day ballots can be cast.

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives are up for grabs and there are also 35 open Senate spots that are currently held by 14 Democrats and 21 Republicans



North Dakota is the only state that does not require residents register to vote, while a handful of other states do not have the option to register to vote online

Every single state has a stake in this year’s midterms, as all 435 seats in the House of Representatives are up for grabs. There are also 35 open Senate spots that are currently held by 14 Democrats and 21 Republicans.

Currently, Democrats hold a narrow 220 - 212 edge over Republicans in the House. Margins are even smaller in the evenly-split Senate, with vice president Kamala Harris serving as tiebreaking vote. Should the Biden administration hope to continue to push through legislation as it has in the first several years of its term, Democrats will likely need to retain majorities in at least one, if noth both, chambers of Congress.

While some statewide races will likely have a larger impact on national politics than others, every single vote counts when it comes to electing state and local politicians.

Here are the deadlines to register to vote in each state, and a glimpse at the individuals races happening in each:

Alabama

Alabama has the same Oct. 24 voter registration deadline for those submitting forms in-person, online or by mail, the latter of which must be postmarked no later than Oct. 24.

Voters in Alabama are electing one person to replace Republican Sen. Richard Shelby, who announced last February he would not seek reelection. Voters must also elect seven candidates to serve in the House, one from each state district; also up for grabs is the governor’s seat, as well as a number of local positions.

Alaska

Alaska has the same Oct. 9 voter registration deadline for those submitting forms in-person, online or by mail, the latter of which must be postmarked no later than Oct. 9.

There are three people competing for Alaska’s seat held by Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who first took office in 2002; Murkowski is running against fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka and Democrat Pat Chesbro in a ranked-choice voting system. Alaska’s single House seat is also up for grabs, as is the governorship.

Arizona

Arizona has the same Oct. 11 voter registration deadline for those submitting forms in-person, online or by mail, the latter of which must be postmarked no later than Oct. 11.

There are three people competing for Arizona’s seat held by Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, who first took office in 2020 thanks to a special election. Kelly is running against Republican Blake Masters and Libertarian Marc Victor. All nine House seats are up for election, as is the governor’s seat, the state attorney general and the secretary of state.

Arkansas

Arkansas has the same Oct. 11 voter registration deadline for those submitting forms in-person or by mail, the latter of which must be postmarked no later than Oct. 11.

The state does not offer the option to register to vote online.

There is a race for the Senate seat held by incumbent Sen. John Boozman, who will face Democrat Natalie James in the general election. Also up for grabs are all four House seats across the state, as well as the secretary of state position.

California

California offers early, in-person voting from Oct. 10 - Nov. 7, at which time individuals can conditionally register to vote; they can also register in-person on Nov. 8, election day, at a voting location. Those registering online must submit before midnight on Oct. 24, or must be postmarked by that same date if they are being sent by mail.

Sen. Alex Padilla, a Democrat who took office after Kamala Harris was elected vice president, is running for re-election against Mark Meuser, the first Republican to advance to the general election since 2012. There will be two elections on the same ballot for this race: a special election to fill the remaining weeks of the term Harris was elected to in 2016, which expires on Jan. 3, 2023, and a general election to fill the seat for a full six-year term.

Nearly every other statewide position is also up for election, including all 52 House seats, the governor’s seat and the state attorney general.

Colorado

Colorado offers early, in-person voting from Oct. 24 - Nov. 8, at which time individuals can also register to vote; they can also register in-person on Nov. 8, election day, at a voting location, or online the same day.

Incumbent Sen. Michael Bennett, a Democrat, is running against Republican Joe O’Dea to keep the seat. All eight of Colorado’s House seats are up for election, as is the governor’s seat and the secretary of state.

Connecticut

Individuals in Connecticut can register to vote online or by mail by Nov. 1 before 11:59 p.m. local time, though if constituents miss that deadline they can still register in-person at a designated voting location on election day before 8:00 p.m.

Incumbent Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat, is running against Republican Leora Levy to keep the seat. All five House seats must be filled, as well as the positions of governor and lieutenant governor.

Delaware

Individuals in Delaware can register to vote online, by mail or in-person at a voting location up to election day on Nov. 8. Those seeking an absentee ballot must request one by Nov. 1, and must return the ballot no later than Nov. 8 by 8:00 p.m. local time.

There is no Senate election in Delaware this year, nor is the governor’s seat. The state’s single House district is the only high-profile seat up for grabs.

Florida

Florida has the same Oct. 11 voter registration deadline for those submitting forms in-person, online or by mail, the latter of which must be postmarked no later than Oct. 11.

There are several high-profile seats up for election in Florida, including the Senate seat held by incumbent Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, whose lead challenger is Democrat Val Demings. Voters will also elect 28 individuals to serve in the House of Representatives, and Gov. Ron DeSantis will face off against challenger Charlie Crist in the gubernatorial race.

Georgia

Georgia has the same Oct. 11 voter registration deadline for those submitting forms in-person, online or by mail, the latter of which must be postmarked no later than Oct. 11.

Incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat who defeated Kelly Loeffler in a special election in 2021, is attempting to defend his seat against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Voters will also elect 14 individuals to serve in the House of Representatives; the positions of attorney general, secretary of state and governor are also up for grabs.

Hawaii

Hawaii offers in-person voter registration during the early voting period between Oct. 25 - Nov. 7, and individuals can also register in-person at a voting location on Nov. 8. Online applications can be submitted up through Nov. 8, and mail-in registrations must be postmarked by Oct. 31.

Incumbent Sen. Brian Schatz, a Democrat, is running against Bob McDermott to keep his seat. There are two House seats up for grabs in Hawaii, as is the governor’s seat.

Idaho

Idaho offers in-person voter registration during the early voting period between Oct. 24 - Nov. 4, and individuals can also register in-person at a voting location on Nov. 8. Online registrations must be completed before midnight on Oct. 14, and mail-in applications must be postmarked by the same day.

Sen. Mike Crapo, a Republican, is defending his seat against Democrat David Roth in this year’s midterm elections. Idaho will also elect two candidates to serve in the House of Representatives, and must also vote for secretary of state and governor.

Illinois

Individuals registering to vote in Illinois must submit their online application before midnight on Oct. 23, or must postmark their mail-in application no later than Oct. 11; registration will also be available at designated locations on election day, Nov. 8.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, a Democrat, is defending her seat against Republican opponent Kathy Salvi. Illinois will also choose 17 candidates to serve in the House of Representatives; the governor and lieutenant governor seats, as well as secretary of state, are also up for grabs.

Indiana

Indiana has the same Oct. 11 voter registration deadline for those submitting forms in-person, online or by mail, the latter of which must be postmarked no later than Oct. 11.

Sen. Todd Young, a Republican, is defending his seat against Thomas McDermott Jr., a Democrat. Illinois will elect nine candidates to serve in the House of Representatives, and there is a special election to fill the vacancy left by Jackie Walorkski, a Republican who died in a car accident this summer. The secretary of state position is also up for grabs.

Iowa

Iowans can register to vote online by Oct. 24 before 5:00 p.m. local time, or can postmark their mail-in registration by Oct. 24; those who missed the deadlines can register in-person on election day at a voting location.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, a Republican first elected in 1981, is defending his seat against Democrat Michael Franken. Voters will also elect four candidates to serve in the House of Representatives; the state’s attorney general, secretary of state and governor seat are also up for grabs.

Iowa has the same Oct. 18 voter registration deadline for those submitting forms in-person, online or by mail, the latter of which must be postmarked no later than Oct. 18. Those seeking absentee ballots must request them by Nov. 1, and they must be returned by mail or in person by Nov. 8.

Sen. Jerry Moran, a Republican, is defending his seat against Democrat Mark Holland. Kansas will also elect four members to the House of Representatives, as well as candidates for governor and lieutenant governor.

Kentucky

Kentucky has the same Oct. 11 voter registration deadline for those submitting forms in-person, online or by mail, the latter of which must be postmarked no later than Oct. 11.

Sen. Rand Paul, a Republican first elected in 2011, is defending his seat against Democrat Charles Booker. Kentucky will also elect six candidates to the House of Representatives, as well as four candidates for the Kentucky Supreme Court.

Louisiana

Louisiana offers in-person voting registration through Oct. 11, and mail-in registration must be postmarked by the same date. Online applications can be submitted through Oct. 18.

Since Louisiana has a majority-vote system, the November elections serve as the state’s primary – or first-round – election, with a second round held on Dec. 10, if needed. A candidate can win outright in November should they gain more than 50% of the vote; should no candidate win that many votes, the top two candidates, regardless of party affiliation, proceed to the final round in December.

In-person voting registration for the Dec. 10 election is Nov. 9, and mail-in ballots must be postmarked by the same date; online registrations can be submitted through Nov. 19.

Louisiana will elect one candidate to the U.S. Senate for the seat currently held by Sen. John Kennedy, a Republican, as well as six candidates to the House of Representatives.

Maine

Maine residents can register to vote in-person on election day, and mail-in registration must be received by officials no later than Oct. 18.

There is no race for Senate in Maine this year, though voters must select two candidates to serve in the House of Representatives. The governor’s seat is also open this year.

Maryland

Maryland offers voting registration in-person during the early voting period between Oct. 27 - Nov. 3; individuals can also register to vote in-person at voting locations on Nov. 8. Online and mail-in registrations must be submitted or postmarked by Oct. 18.

Incumbent Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat, is defending his seat against Republican Chris Chaffee in this year’s election. Maryland will also select eight individuals to serve in the House of Representatives, as well as in the governor and lieutenant governor seats.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts has the same Oct. 29 voter registration deadline for those submitting forms in-person, online or by mail, the latter of which must be postmarked no later than Oct. 29.

There is no Senate race in Massachusetts this year, though the state will elect nine candidates to serve in the House of Representatives. The governor’s seat is also up for grabs.

Michigan

Michigan offers online and mail-in voter registration through Oct. 24; individuals can also register in-person at local election offices in the two weeks up to and through Nov. 8 before 8:00 p.m. local time.

There is no Senate race in Michigan this year, and the state will elect 13 candidates to serve in the House of Representatives. The attorney general, secretary of state, governor and lieutenant governor seats are also up for grabs.

Minnesota

Minnesota offers voter registration in-person during the early voting period between Sept. 23 - Nov. 7, as well as in-person at a voting location on Nov. 8. Online applications must be submitted before Oct. 18 at 11:59 p.m. local time, and mail-in registrations must be received by 5:00 p.m. the same day.

There is no Senate race in Minnesota this year, and the state will choose eight individuals to serve in the House of Representatives, inducing a special election to fill the seat vacated by Rep. Jim Hagedorn, a Republican who passed away in February while in office. The secretary or state, governor and lieutenant governor seats are also open.

Mississippi

Mississippi allows individuals to register in-person at a local election office through Oct. 10, and all mail-in requests must be postmarked by Oct. 10.

There is no Senate race in Mississippi this year, nor are there races for the governor or lieutenant governors seats. The state will elect four candidates to serve in the House of Representatives.

Missouri

Missouri has the same Oct. 12 voter registration deadline for those submitting forms in-person, online or by mail, the latter of which must be postmarked no later than Oct. 12.

Trudy Busch Valentine, a Democrat, and Eric Schmitt, a Republican, are competing for the Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Roy Blunt, who did not seek reelection this year. The state will also choose eight candidates to serve in the House of Representatives.

Montana

Individuals in Montana can register to vote in-person at local election offices through election day, Nov. 8, at 8:00 p.m. local time, and all mail-in registrations must be postmarked by Oct. 11.

There is no Senate race in Montana this year, and the state will for the first time elect two people to the House of Representatives, having doubled the number of seats thanks to the most recent census count.

Nebraska

Nebraska offers in-person registration at election offices through Oct. 28 at 6:00 p.m. local time; online applications must be submitted by Oct. 21 before 11:59 p.m. local time, and all mailed applications must be postmarked by Oct. 21.

There is no Senate race in Nebraska this cycle. Voters will choose three candidates to serve in the House of Representatives. The governor and lieutenant governor seats are also up for grabs.

Nevada

Nevada offers in-person registration during early voting between Oct. 22 - Nov. 4, and individuals can register in-person at a voting location on Nov. 8. Online applications can be submitted up through Nov. 8, but mailed applications must be postmarked by Oct. 11.

Incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is defending her seat against Republican Adam Laxalt. Voters will also choose four candidates to serve in the House of Representatives. The state attorney general, secretary of state and governor positions are also up for grabs.

New Hampshire

New Hampshire offers in-person registration at voting locations on Nov. 8, and individuals can also register in-person at a local election office between six - 13 days before the general election, though the specific dates vary by town.

New Hampshire does not offer online voter registration.

Incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan, a Democrat, is defending her seat against Republican Don Bolduc and Libertarian Jeremy Kauffman. Voters will select two candidates to serve in the House of Representatives. The governor’s seat is also up for grabs.

New Jersey

New Jersey has the same Oct. 18 voter registration deadline for those submitting forms in-person, online or by mail, the latter of which must be postmarked no later than Oct. 18.

There is no Senate race in New Jersey this cycle. Voters will choose 12 individuals to serve in the House of Representatives.

New Mexico

New Mexico offers in-person registration during early voting between Oct. 11 - Nov. 5, though individuals can also register in-person at a local election office on Nov. 8. All online or mailed registrations must be submitted or postmarked no later than Oct. 11.

There are no Senate races in New Mexico this cycle. The state will choose three individuals to serve in the House of Representatives. The governor’s seat and the secretary of state position are also up for grabs.

New York

New York has the same Oct. 14 voter registration deadline for those submitting forms in-person, online or by mail, the latter of which must be postmarked no later than Oct. 14.

Incumbent Sen. Chuck Schumer, a Democrat and the Senate Majority Leader, is defending his seat against Republican Joe Pinion. Voters will also choose 26 individuals to serve in the House of Representatives, including two special elections to fill a seat vacated by Antonio Delgado, who was tapped as lieutenant governor, and the seat vacated by Tom Reed, who resigned in May. The governor’s seat is also up for grabs.

North Carolina

Individuals in North Carolina can register in person during early voting between Oct. 20 - Nov. 5, and either in-person at an election office or line before Oct. 14. All mailed registrations must be postmarked by Oct. 14.

Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd are competing for the state’s open Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Richard Burr, a Republican, who did not seek reelection this year. Voters will also choose 14 people to serve in the House of Representatives.

North Dakota

North Dakota does not require individuals to register to vote. Instead, eligible voters – U.S. citizens who are at least 18 years old and were a North Dakota resident for 30 days before the election – must show a valid form of identification and proof of residency at a voting location.

Incumbent Sen. John Hoeven, a Republican, is defending his seat against Democrat Katrina Christiansen. Voters will also choose one candidate to serve in the House of Representatives.

Ohio

Ohio has the same Oct. 11 voter registration deadline for those submitting forms in-person, online or by mail, the latter of which must be postmarked no later than Oct. 11.

Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance are running for the seat that will be vacated by Republican Sen. Rob Portman, who did not seek reelection this year. Voters will choose 15 people to serve in the House of Representatives. The governor and lieutenant governor seats are also up for grabs.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma offers in-person voting registration through Oct. 14, and all mailed applications must be postmarked by that same day.

Oklahoma does not offer online voter registration; there is an online tool voters can use to fill out a voter registration form, but it must be printed, signed, and either mailed or hand-delivered to the local County Election Board. Applications are also offered when applying for, updating or renewing driver's licenses or state IDs, and are available at local agencies like post offices and libraries.

In a rare event, both of the state's U.S. Senate seats are up for grabs in the same year. Incumbent Sen. James Lankford, a Republican, is defending his seat against Democrat Madison Horn. Democrat Kendra Horn and Republican Markwayne Mullin are competing in a special election to fill the rest of Sen. Jim Inhofe’s six-year term in the Senate. Inhofe, who was re-elected to a fifth term in 2020, announced he would resign earlier this year in order to spend time with family.

Voters will also select five candidates to serve in the House of Representatives. The governor’s seat is also up for grabs.

Oregon

Oregon has the same Oct. 18 voter registration deadline for those submitting forms in-person, online or by mail, the latter of which must be postmarked no later than Oct. 18.

Incumbent Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat, is defending his seat against Republican Jo Rae Perkins. Voters will choose six people to serve in the House of Representatives. The governor’s seat is also up for grabs.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania has the same Oct. 24 voter registration deadline for those submitting forms in-person, online or by mail, the latter of which must be received by election officials no later than Oct. 24.

Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz are competing in the high-profile race for Pennsylvania’s Senate seat currently held by Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, who did not seek reelection this year. Voters will also choose 17 candidates to serve in the House of Representatives. The governor and lieutenant governor seats are also up for grabs.

Rhode Island

Rhode Island offers in-person registration through Oct. 9 at 4:00 p.m. local time at election offices; online and mailed applications must be submitted or postmarked by Oct. 9 as well.

There is no Senate race in Rhode Island this cycle. Voters will choose two individuals to serve in the House of Representatives, as well as one candidate to serve as governor.

South Carolina

South Carolina offers in-person voter registration at election offices through Oct. 7 before 5:00 p.m. local time. Online registrations must be submitted online by Oct. 9 before 11:59 p.m. local time, and mailed applications must be postmarked by Oct. 11.

Incumbent Sen. Tim Scott, a Republican, is defending his seat against Democrat Krystle Matthews. Voters will also select seven candidates to serve in the House of Representatives, as well as one to serve as governor.

South Dakota

South Dakota offers in-person voting registration through Oct. 24, and all mailed applications must be received by election officials that same day.

South Dakota does not offer online voter registration.

Incumbent Sen. John Thune, a Republican, is defending his seat against Democrat Brian Bengs. Voters will also select one individual to serve in the House of Representatives, and another to serve as governor.

Tennessee

Tennessee has the same Oct. 11 voter registration deadline for those submitting forms in-person, online or by mail, the latter of which must be postmarked no later than Oct. 11.

There is no Senate race in Tennessee this cycle. Voters will choose nine candidates to serve in the House of Representatives. The governor’s seat is also up for grabs.

Texas

Texas offers in-person voting registration through Oct. 11, and all mailed applications must be postmarked by the same day.

Texas does not offer online voter registration.

There is no Senate race in Texas this cycle. All 38 House seats are up for grabs, as is the high-profile gubernatorial role, for which incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott and Democrat Beto O’Rourke are competing. There is also a special election for a Congressional seat vacated by Filemon Vela earlier this year.

Utah

Utah offers in-person registration during early voting between Oct. 25 - Nov. 4, and individuals can also register in-person on election day at a voting location. Online requests must be submitted by Oct. 28 at 5:00 p.m. local time, and mailed applications must be received by the same time.

Incumbent Sen. Mike Lee is defending his seat against Independent candidate Evan McMullin – the fwirst time in state history where there will be no Democratic nominee. The state will elect four candidates to serve in the House of Representatives.

Vermont

Vermont offers in-person registration at voting locations through Nov. 8. Individuals registering online must submit their documents by Nov. 4, and all mailed documents must be received by election officials no later than Nov. 8.

Democrat Peter Welch and Republican Gerald Malloy are competing for the Senate seat held by Sen. Patrick Leahy, a Democrat first elected in 1975 who is retiring at the end of his term. Voters will elect one candidate to serve in the House of Representatives. The governor’s seat is also up for grabs.

Virginia

Virginia offers in-person registration at voting locations through Nov. 8. Individuals registering online or by mail must submit or postmark their documents by Oct. 17.

There is no Senate race in Virginia this cycle. Voters will choose 11 candidates to serve in the House of Representatives.

Washington

Individuals in Washington can register in-person to vote at a voting location through Nov. 8; all online submissions must be received by Oct. 31 before 11:59 p.m., with mail-in forms received by the same day.

Incumbent Sen. Patty Murray is defending her seat against Republican Tiffany Smiley. Voters will also elect 10 candidates to serve in the House of Representatives.

West Virginia

West Virginia has the same Oct. 18 voter registration deadline for those submitting forms in-person, online or by mail, the latter of which must be postmarked no later than Oct. 18.

There is no Senate race in West Virginia this year, and the state will select two candidates to serve in the House of Representatives.

Wisconsin

Individuals in Wisconsin can register to vote in-person at voting locations through Nov. 8; all online submissions must be completed before Oct. 19 at 11:59 p.m. local time, and mail-in requests must be postmarked by the same day.

Incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican, is defending his seat against Democrat Mandela Barnes and Scott Auber, a write-in candidate from the American Independent Party. Wisconsin voters will select eight candidates to serve in the House of Representatives. There is also a race for the governor’s chair.

Wyoming

Individuals in Wyoming can register to vote in-person at local election offices through election day on Nov. 8, and all mail-in registrations must be received by election officials no later than Oct. 24.

Wyoming does not offer online voter registration.

There is no Senate race in Wyoming this year, and the state will elect one candidate to serve in the House of Representatives. There is also a race for the governor’s chair.