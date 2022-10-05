MADISON, Wis. — The race is on to find the coolest thing made in the Badger State.

On Wednesday, Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group announced the Top 8 products moving on in the seventh annual “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” contest. These eight Wisconsin-made products each won a head-to-head match-up in the Top 16 bracket-style tournament, known as Manufacturing Madness.

The annual competition highlights the state’s robust manufacturing industry that employs one in six people and creates roughly $68 billion of economic output each year, according to WMC.

The Top 8 products moving on will compete again to determine the Top 4. From there, those four products will compete in one final popular vote round to determine the ultimate winner.

Voting in the next round will begin at 8 a.m. Thursday and continue until 5 p.m. Oct. 11.

The 2022 Top 8 Finalists include:

Seed 1: Volterra Pumper EV Fire Truck (Pierce Manufacturing Inc. – Appleton, Wis.)

Seed 2: Source Four LED Series 3 ( ETC, Inc. – Middleton, Wis.)

Seed 3: Quidel Savanna (Plexus Corp. – Neenah, Wis.)

Seed 4: Tomberlin E-Merge Beachcomber (Columbia Vehicle Group – Reedsburg, Wis.)

Seed 5: M/V Mark W. Barker (Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding – Sturgeon Bay, Wis.)

Seed 7: LOADMASTER 2X (H&S Manufacturing – Marshfield, Wis.)

Seed 8: Jolly Good Soda (Krier Foods – Random Lake, Wis.)

Seed 11: Mammoth 850 (Ariens – Brillion, Wis.)

Those interested can vote once per day in all four matchups at www.madeinwis.com.

WMC will announce the ultimate winner on Oct. 19 at Business Day in Madison, Wis.