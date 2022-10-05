Kirby’s Grill and Taphouse in Fayetteville will be closing its doors this weekend with their last day set for Oct. 9. Their location in Westvale will remain open.

Owner of the restaurant chain, Richard Zdyb, told Spectrum News 1 in an interview that the COVID-19 pandemic hit restaurants hard, and with staffing shortages and supply chain issues things have not improved since state restrictions have been lifted.

Zdyb says the restaurant increased wages to try and find employees, but still hasn’t been able to maintain a staff. In with other restaurant owners in the area, he says restaurants aren’t the only ones struggling with staffing shortages.

“In Syracuse, at one point we had all sorts of manufacturing and now none of it’s there. The restaurant business isn’t the only place with a shortage of employees, hospitals and things like that,” he said.

Fayetteville Mayor Mark Olson said both he and Zdyb have received inquiries about the space.

“I have received several inquiries about the location from local restaurant groups. I don’t expect it to be empty for long if at all,” Olson said.

Customers are visiting Kirby’s this week, some of them patronizing a restaurant they’ve frequented for over 30 years.

“The first time I came was in 1982 when I was 19, and I went to Jamesville-Dewitt [High School], and we didn't really like the Fayetteville-Manlius kids,” said customer Harry Brown. “We were red and white, and they were green and white but Chuck, the manager, was nice to us J.D. kids. It’s just crazy they’re closing.”

Brown said he will miss his interactions with the manager, and the positive vibes from the staff in the restaurant.

Hillary Cashier said for her family, it is a tradition for them to gather at Kirby’s.

“It's been our family place where we celebrate all of life's events for over 30 years, and then even my daughter, Haley, I was just scrolling through some of our photos, and this was the first restaurant that we ever brought her to, so she's been coming here since she was born,” said Cashier.

Cashier said her favorite thing about Kirby’s is the welcoming atmosphere and the staff.

“What we’re going to miss most is our family tradition, whenever anything great happens in our family. You say hey, let's go to Kirby's,” Cashier said.