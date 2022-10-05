CLEVELAND — Forbes announced on Wednesday it will host the next three Under 30 Summits in Ohio. The first one will be in Cleveland in 2023, in Cincinnati in 2024 and Columbus in 2025. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb is excited about what this means for Cleveland.

“Having Forbes in Cleveland will allow us to showcase how we’re an easy place to get things done. How we’re a place of great entrepreneurs like Rich Paul, like Rockefeller. We have an amazing story to tell and this is going to go a long way of changing the narrative of Cleveland as a city you want to move to, not move from,” he said.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted was also at the event when the announcement was made, which took place at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He believes that this will be great for the economic and cultural future of Ohio.

“This is our opportunity to create the impression of what we have to offer. We’re going to put on a highlight show of all the great reasons to live here and highlight that and make Ohio a place to do business and call home,” he said.

Randall Lane, the chief content officer for Forbes and the creator of the Forbes 30 under 30 list, explained why they chose Ohio to host these summits.

“Ohio is graduating 170,000 brilliant college students every year. There’s innovation here, there’s young ideas here, there’s tradition here in terms of a history of business and a business history of startups. So let’s lean into that, because if we’re going to grow as a country, it has to be that we’re tapping all the resources, all the great ideas and there’s a huge, huge pool of that to tap here in Ohio,” he said.

Many Forbes employees and leaders in Ohio are excited about the future of the host cities and the state as a whole.