WAUKESHA, Wis. — The trial against Waukesha parade suspect Darrell Brooks Jr. is expected to begin Thursday with jury instruction and opening statements.
The jury will consist of 10 males and 6 females. All of the jurors selected are white.
Four weeks have been set aside for the trial, according to the court calendar.
Brooks faces 77 charges for allegedly killing six people and injuring more than 60 others after driving his SUV through the Waukesha Christmas parade in Nov. 2021.
