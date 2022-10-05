President Joe Biden will tour the IBM facility in Poughkeepsie Thursday and join company officials in announcing a massive investment in research and development, the manufacturing of semiconductors and other high-tech jobs.

The company will detail a $20 billion investment over the next decade in semiconductors, research and development, mainframe technology, artificial intelligence and quantum computing across the Hudson Valley, according to a White House official.

IBM Poughkeepsie is the company's only site that builds mainframe systems, and home to its first Quantum Computation Center.

Biden's trip to Poughkeepsie comes two days after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and others joined Micron Technology to announce plans to build a chip manufacturing facility with a $100 billion investment in the town of Clay, located outside Syracuse.

That project is expected to bring tens of thousands of jobs to the region, Schumer said.

Over the summer, Schumer spearheaded — and Biden signed — the CHIPS and Science Act — which spends tens of billions of dollars to jumpstart America’s semiconductor industry.

The CEO of Micron said the legislation was “essential” in its decision.

On Thursday afternoon, upstate New York Reps. Sean Patrick Maloney, Paul Tonko and Pat Ryan are expected to join Biden at IBM.

The president is expected to speak about creating jobs in the Hudson Valley, lowering costs and ensuring manufacturing stays in the U.S., the White House official said.

Biden will depart Poughkeepsie for Red Bank, N.J., later in the day.