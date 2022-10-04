WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — From Raleigh to Greensboro to Kannapolis, new social districts have been popping up all over the state.

The ABC Commission said that, as of Tuesday, 12 North Carolina municipalities have designated social districts where people can walk around certain areas with alcoholic drinks. The town of Wendell is now also considering adding a social district.

Olaf Piesche is one of the co-owners of Whistlestop Bottleshop in downtown Wendell.

“We sell packaged wine and beer, but we also have a fair amount of people coming in here for a pint or a glass of wine in the evening,” Piesche said.

Piesche is originally from Germany, and he’s a software marketing engineer by trade.

“[I’m] passionate about wines and beers, the hospitality aspect definitely but primarily about the people that come here,” Piesche said.

The business that was there before was set to close until Piesche and his friend took it over earlier this year.

“It’s a fantastic group of people and when you come in here in the evening you hear people having conversations even about disagreements, but politics are usually left at the door and people come in to just meet, talk, make friends, meet friends,” Piesche said.

The town of Wendell is looking at adding a downtown social district where alcoholic drinks can be carried around in a designated area. If that happens, Piesche believes it might entice people to open more businesses downtown, especially restaurants.

“It’s difficult for a restaurant in a small town like this to justify opening in the middle of Main Street when there’s not enough foot traffic or clientele. So I think the social district has a real opportunity to increase and make it more possible for people to open restaurants and bring more food downtown,” Piesche said.

As the town weighs the idea, Piesche says a few details should be considered, especially when it comes to safety.

“There’s a question we have about Main Street because you do sometimes see people drive through here pretty quickly, and if you increase foot traffic that may well lead to some accidents,” Piesche said. “One of the things I’m hearing is what happens when people take their drinks and walk out of the social district or get in their car? I thought about that for quite a while and sort of figured if that’s a problem, we already have that problem right? The social district isn’t really going to make that happen.”

Whether the district is approved or not, Piesche hopes this discussion is a sign that the downtown area is getting more attention than it has in the past.

“There’s been a feeling of that may be that there was a little bit of I don’t want to call it neglect, but not as much attention paid to our downtown area as to other areas, but I think the social district has a real chance at sort of changing that,” Piesche said. “I think it’s great that the town is taking this step even though there are some perceived risks and probably some actual risks, but I think it’s worth trying.”

The town of Wendell said that nothing is set in stone yet, so it doesn’t have a timeline for the social district. However there’s an online public survey, and there will be a business focus group on Wednesday as well as a public meeting on October 12.

The North Carolina General Assembly passed a law in 2021, allowing towns and cities to designate their own social districts. The specific details and rules of each social district vary depending on the municipality.