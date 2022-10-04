​​ELLICOTT, N.Y. — ​Chautauqua County will soon be home to a new battery manufacturing facility.

The governor’s office says Canadian-based Electrovaya, a lithium-ion battery company, will build in Ellicott, the company's first American location.

The project is part of New Energy New York, a statewide effort to become the national hub for battery innovation and manufacturing.

"New York State continues to play a leading role in the research and development of advanced, cutting-edge, and innovative energy technologies," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "Thanks to state resources, Electrovaya is bringing up to 250 jobs to Chautauqua County and deepening New York's involvement in the growing clean energy sector. The race is on to capture the high-paying jobs that come with clean tech, and there is no place like New York for these manufacturers to grow, operate, and thrive."

The $75 million project is being paid for in part by Empire State Development through the Excelsior Jobs Tax Credit Program and Regional Council Capital Funding.

"As the United States and world enter an unprecedented phase of growth for electric vehicles and electro-mobility, lithium-ion batteries and the components within them are crucial for the industry's success," CEO of Electrovaya Dr. Raj Das Gupta said. "Electrovaya is proud to be bringing our sustainable technologies and approaches to New York State, as Electrovaya's first United States-based commercial facility. The facility will produce lithium-ion cells and modules, critical components for the manufacture of lithium-ion batteries. We are pleased to support the creation of high-quality jobs in Chautauqua County and look forward to our continued growth in Western New York."

The plant will create 250 jobs and is expected to be open next fall.