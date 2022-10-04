The computer memory chip specialist Micron will build a chip manufacturing facility in the White Pine Commerce Park in the town of Clay, potentially bringing tens of thousands of jobs to the region, U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon will announce Tuesday, a source told Spectrum News 1.
The company plans to build four 600,000-square-foot “clean rooms,” on that site, which will be roughly 40 football fields in size.
It will be a $100 billion investment over 20 years, which according to the source, would be the largest private investment in New York state history, and could provide about 50,000 jobs, with 10,000 working directly for the company. The average starting salary for a Micron employee is $109,000.
Micron employs 48,000 people in 17 countries and says it is the fourth largest semiconductor company in the world.
White Pine Commerce Park is a 1,200-acre site near Caughdenoy Road and state Route 31.
Site preparation is going to begin in 2023 with heavy construction set to begin in 2024, the source said.