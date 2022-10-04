President Joe Biden on Tuesday pledged an additional $625 million in security aid for Ukraine, which will include High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers, artillery systems, ammunition and armored vehicles, according to the White House.

The president, joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, discussed the package in a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, where he also “pledged to continue supporting Ukraine as it defends itself from Russian aggression for as long as it takes” and stated that the "United States will never recognize Russia’s purported annexation of Ukrainian territory.”

"President Biden also affirmed the continued readiness of the United States to impose severe costs on any individual, entity, or country that provides support to Russia’s purported annexation," the White House said.

Biden, on the call, "welcomed the success of the agreement that has allowed the safe export of Ukrainian grain to global markets and the need to ensure that continues," while discussing efforts made by the U.S. to rally other nations "behind Ukraine’s efforts to defend its freedom and democracy, as enshrined in the United Nations Charter."

This round of military aid marks the first time the U.S. has sent additional HIMARS to Ukraine since late July. The systems—the latest assistance includes four additional HIMARS and will bring the total number sent to Ukraine to 20— have become a key tool in Ukraine’s ability to strike bridges that Russia has used to supply its troops, enabling Ukrainian forces to make inroads in Russia-controlled regions.

The U.S. in recent weeks also provided funding through a separate program — the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative — so another 18 HIMARS can be purchased through longer-term contracts. USAI funds are being used as part of the effort by the U.S. and Western allies to ensure Ukraine’s forces are trained and equipped to defend their country in the years to come. But those contracts will take several years to fulfill.

This is the first tranche of U.S. aid delivered in the new fiscal year, which began Oct. 1.

Ukraine has pressed its counteroffensive in the Kherson region since the summer, relentlessly pummeling Russian supply lines and making inroads into Russian-held areas west of the Dnieper River. Ukrainian troops have been using the HIMARS to repeatedly hit the main bridge across the Dnieper and a dam that served as a second crossing. It also has struck pontoon bridges that Russia has used to supply its troops.

Ukraine’s battlefield successes in Kherson are notable since that is one of the four areas that Russia is in the process of annexing.