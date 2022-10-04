ROCHESTER, N.Y. — When it comes to the Erie Canal, few regions in New York have it better than Rochester and Monroe County.

The 2022 State Canal Conference opened to waterway professionals, enthusiasts and historians this week at the Strathallan Hotel on East Avenue.

The Roc the Riverway initiative in Rochester is one of the new efforts to highlight the 524-mile-long canal system. The city is planning to rewater the historic downtown canal aquaduct known as the Broad Street Bridge.

"There's more than 20 projects the city is taking on along the riverway and the canal and that's really exciting, said Kal Wysokowski, New York State Canal Conference chair. "If they can get one or two of those done... bingo, all good."

Roc the Riverway is also planning to build up around High Falls. The New York State Canal Conference wraps up on Tuesday.