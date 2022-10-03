MILWAUKEE — Kopp’s Frozen Custard said it made a “mistake” when it dished out politics in October’s flavor forecast.

The Wisconsin custard company released its October flavors Saturday. Included, originally, was a “Hey Cupcake” flavor, featuring vanilla custard, yellow cake, fudge and rainbow mini chips.

Originally, “Hey Cupcake” was set to scoop Oct. 9, which is “National Pro-Life Cupcake Day.” Kopp’s included the day in its flavor preview, under a special section that read “HAVE FUN WITH THESE CELEBRATED NATIONAL SPECIAL DAYS IN OCTOBER.”

That flyer has since been replaced and the section does not include “National Pro-Life Cupcake Day.”

“National Pro-Life Cupcake Day” marks a day where people who are anti-abortion bake cupcakes to honor “those not yet born” and to start a conversation about abortion, according to National Day Calendar. The website said “Cupcakes for Life founded the day as a positive way to discuss pro-life awareness."

On Oct. 3, Kopp’s released a statement apologizing for “linking ‘National Pro-Life Cupcake Day’ with [the] long-running flavor ‘Hey Cupcake.’”

“[It] was an oversight on our part and an honest mistake. It was never our intention to get political and appear as though we have taken a side in this ongoing debate,” the statement read.

Kopp’s removed “Hey Cupcake” from the flavor forecast. On Oct. 9, it will serve “Malted Peanut Butter Pleasure” instead, along with the originally-planned “Caramel Cashew.”

“We are sincerely sorry to all of our customers, loyal and new, whom we offended with our attempt to link a National Day with our Flavor of the Day offerings. We have always tried our best to keep politics and our staff’s personal views out of the business and just focus on serving great food,” the Kopp’s statement read. “It is still our number one priority as a business to welcome everyone who walks through our doors.”