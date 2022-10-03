The Darrell Brooks trial begins Monday morning with jury selection. Four weeks have been set aside for the trial, according to the court calendar.

Brooks faces 77 charges for allegedly killing six people and injuring more than 60 others after driving his SUV through the Waukesha Christmas parade in Nov. 2021.

He originally pleaded not guilty to these charges in February. Then, in June, Brooks changed that plea to not guilty by reason of mental disease and defect. The plea was then changed for a third time in September, with Brooks withdrawing his not guilty by insanity plea.

In August, public defenders sought to have the case against Brooks dismissed in Waukesha County Circuit Court altogether, claiming that a July 1 search of his jail cell violated Brooks’ attorney-client privilege.

But Judge Jennifer Dorow rejected the motion and refused to dismiss the case.

Now, Brooks will represent himself in the case after waiving his right to have attorneys Jeremy Perri and Anna Kees represent him.

Dorow granted that request last Wednesday, dismissing Perri and Kees. The judge found Brooks to be mentally competent despite suffering from a personality disorder.

Follow along with our team for live updates: