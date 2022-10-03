Ice cream lovers can now enjoy three new limited-edition flavors from Gifford’s Ice Cream that celebrate the taste of fall.
For the first time in its 40-year history, the Skowhegan-based company is releasing three pint-sized fall flavors pumpkin, apple pie churro and white peppermint chocolate chip.
The flavors will be available at Hannaford, Shaw’s and Market Basket, the Gifford’s announced Monday.
Despite the pandemic, the company noted that it had its best summer ever, selling 1.2 million gallons of ice cream in June, July and August.