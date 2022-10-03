Eastern Hills Mall released a statement Monday, saying:

"We are grateful for Dipson Theaters and the numerous contributions their organization has made for decades at both the Eastern Hills Mall and throughout our community. Dipson has been at the mall since its original grand opening. Unfortunately, the pandemic has been especially hard for many local retail businesses. We truly understand the current situation of the theater industry - especially post COVID - and the toll it has taken on this well-respected, locally owned, and operated theatre. We wish Dipson Theaters, their ownership, and employees the absolute best moving forward and encourage the community to support locally owned and operated retailers and restaurants.”