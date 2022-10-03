A decades-old movie theater in the Clarence-Williamsville area is closing its doors.
Dipson Theatres at the Eastern Hills Mall is closing for good due to the pandemic's impact on the movie theater industry, according to a mall spokesperson.
Eastern Hills Mall released a statement Monday, saying:
"We are grateful for Dipson Theaters and the numerous contributions their organization has made for decades at both the Eastern Hills Mall and throughout our community. Dipson has been at the mall since its original grand opening. Unfortunately, the pandemic has been especially hard for many local retail businesses. We truly understand the current situation of the theater industry - especially post COVID - and the toll it has taken on this well-respected, locally owned, and operated theatre. We wish Dipson Theaters, their ownership, and employees the absolute best moving forward and encourage the community to support locally owned and operated retailers and restaurants.”
There's no word yet when the theater's final day in business will be.
Dipson Theatres still has multiple other locations throughout Western New York, including Buffalo, Lancaster and Lakewood.