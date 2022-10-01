Osceola County issued an executive order demanding a mandatory evacuation for people living at the Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village campus.

Deputies went door-to-door by boat to help residents leave their homes. Those who refused to leave the senior living community could face a second degree misdemeanor charge.

Osceola County Chairman Brandon Arrington said Friday, “We are making this decision because for the safety of not only the residents but also our first responders who have been responding and recovering people all day long.”

The senior living community is on the south banks of Shingle Creek, and officials were concerned Friday flood waters may rise even more making things worse.

Residents Roberta and Dave Jones evacuated Friday after Hurricane Ian and in 2017 after Hurricane Irma.

“This is the worst. We were here five years ago and we left five years ago and then we came back and we were evacuated for two weeks,” she said.

The community for people 55 and up is a mix of independent living, assisted living, and memory care. The Good Samaritan Society has other campuses in Florida. Healthcare care and assisted living residents living in Kissimmee were evacuated to the community in DeLand earlier this week.