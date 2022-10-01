PALMETTO, Fla. — Isabel Kurzke was expecting flooding in her neighborhood. It happened once before in the 31 years she’s lived in her Palmetto home.

What You Need To Know Palmetto resident Isabel Kurzke has worked for the church for close to 45 years



Holy Cross Catholic Church constituents helped Kurzke clean up storm damage



Kurzke is well known for her work in the community

It was back when her husband was alive. The water was waist deep. For this storm, she returned to a dry house, but one with a tree on its roof.

“I said, ‘well this is something — you just can fix it. But life — we never can fix it’ you know?” Kurzke said.

She evacuated from the Zone A area and prayed with a family and their children. Kurzke has worked at nearby Holy Cross Catholic Church for nearly 45 years as a sacristan and as a special helping hand to the Spanish speaking community.

“I look for whatever they need and I do it,” Kurzke said. Her ministry takes her to migrant farmer camps in the area, providing clothes and goods to people in need.

Now, she’s the one in need and members of her church family answered the call. They arrived with tools and their time.

Boards came off the windows, debris became orderly, bagged and on the curb. The tree will take longer, as it may be entangled in a power line. But the rest of her yard is business as usual — neat and spotless.

“I think people love me,” Kurzke said, choking back emotions. “Everybody worrying about me.” In fact, she was flooded with calls of concern and offers of help. “I’m happy I’m back home and I’m happy to have my friends to help me.”

The helper is now the helped.