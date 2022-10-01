FROSTPROOF, Fla. — A 100-year-old historically Black church in Frostproof is still completely surrounded in water following Hurricane Ian.

“I have concerns about my church all the time. I stay up at night,” said Bishop George Grace.

What You Need To Know First Baptist Hilltop Church is a 100-year-old historically Black church in Frostproof that is currently surrounded in water due to Hurricane Ian



Bishop George Grace said the church has flooded several times



Bishop Grace said he feels there needs to be a better drain system in the church as the community rallies to help restore it

First Baptist Hilltop Church has been serving its community for decades and in that time, Bishop Grace said the church has flooded several times.

“This time is the worst. The last time was Irma back in 2016,” said Bishop Grace. “We’re getting tired of the same problem and no solution.”

Bishop Grace said that he feels there needs to be a better drain system in his church’s community.

“The water is obviously not able to run off down here,” said Bishop Grace. “Thank God we have someone who’s going to pump it out for us. Then we’ll be able to access the damage.”

The church is now relying on the help of the community to help restore it.

Bishop Grace said when the church flooded in 2016, during Hurricane Irma, the members of the church made sure it was restored and even though the church’s fate is heavy on the bishop’s heart, he told me he and countless others in his community are still without power in their homes.

“It’s just been tough,” said the bishop.

The areas of Frostproof, Fort Meade and Bowling Green had several gas stations that were closed or out of gas.

“I have no idea where to go,” said a woman in Fort Meade. “I heard the closest gas is in Bartow.”

Many people are still are using generators to keep the power on.

Many county offices were closed due to Hurricane Ian, so no information could be gathered on the canals and drains in the area.

Bishop Grace says he has hopes that the water will be pumped out of his church soon.