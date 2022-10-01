Hundreds of residents are left picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian devastated their community with high winds, hours of rain, and storm surge. One resident was forced to chain up their house in an attempt to preserve her belongings that remain in her home.
The entire backside of Patrice Levinshon's home was totally blown out by the storm. She said she barely got out in time as the water was waist deep.
Now, her and her family are picking up the pieces. Patrice gave Bay News 9 a tour of the damage. The entire home is now a wreck and all the windows and doors are gone. Black marks on the ceiling show how high the water actually got.