HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A new production and distribution facility in Kentucky will bring an investment of over $16 million and 203 full-time jobs to Hopkinsville, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
Elevate Windows and Doors LLC will use an existing 100,000-square-foot (9,290-square-meter) building for the operation, according to a news release from the governor’s office Thursday.
The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority preliminarily approved an agreement with the company to provide up to $2.25 million in tax incentives.
The jobs will include 183 light manufacturing and shipping positions and 20 office jobs. Production is expected to start as soon as April.
Elevate manufactures windows and doors for residential new construction and replacements. The company was founded in 2018.