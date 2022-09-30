MEQUON, Wis. — With summer over and the holidays not too far off, grocery stores across Wisconsin are looking to hire.

That’s especially true for Sendik’s, which has locations all across southeastern Wisconsin. The grocery store chain is looking for people who are passionate about helping customers.

Edward Smith works in the meat department at Sendik’s Mequon store. For Smith, never having two days be the same is exciting.

“I made a decision six years ago to leave the company I was working with and I agree I have made the best decision of my life,” said Smith.

Ryan Vecitas serves as Sendik’s talent acquisition manager, helping to recruit new employees. Vecitas said that with college students back in school, it is important that many roles get filled. They’re mainly looking to find employees with daytime availability.

“That is our toughest area to fill, full-time daytime shifts. We try to give a little premium when it comes to pay, be as flexible as possible with that schedule, with start times and end times as long as it is during the day,” said Vecitas. “We are willing to make it as flexible as possible for anyone willing to do full time.”

Vecitas said that filling roles in the meat and deli departments are especially challenging because they require some specialized training. Vecitas said the company is offering hiring bonuses for select roles in these departments. They’re also providing training.

To learn more about the positions available with Sendik’s, you can visit their hiring website.