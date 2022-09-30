In Lake County, the community of Astor right on the St. Johns River is still seeing dangerous water levels. In fact, ten families had to seek other shelter.

As Spectrum News 13’s Katie Streit reports, residents don’t know what to make of the flooding. Kim Blair is no stranger to Florida storms.

“The rest of this is usually the yard,” Blair told Spectrum News.

This is the third time Kim’s backyard flooded. The last time was during Hurricane Irma, where Astor saw over 4 feet of water.

“Irma it was probably six weeks before we had the water moving out. Hoping it’ll be faster this time,” she said.

Kim’s not alone, her entire neighborhood is seeing the impacts of Ian. Lake County first responders have established a unified command to monitor and manage the flooding which they say could worsen in the coming days.

“One of the big things is the fish kill. As the flood goes out in the yards and into the first, it gets all the acid,” she said. “Last time during Irma we had hundreds of dead fish in the yard.”

A sight and a smell that’s hard to forget. But Kim is looking at the positive knowing their community will overcome this.