President Joe Biden on Friday delivered an update on the federal response to Hurricane Ian, which has devastated much of Florida and again picked up speed as it moved up the eastern coast of the United States and made landfall in South Carolina.

The administration must contend with the aftermath of the category 4 hurricane that slammed into Florida earlier this week and also prepare for further damage in South Carolina



Biden approved a request for an emergency declaration from Gov. Henry McMaster, R-S.C., on Thursday, saying Friday afternoon it would allow for "immediate federal funding for the state to shelter people"



“With the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian in Florida and a storm just hours away from South Carolina – I know some parts are already hit,” Biden began. “I've directed that every possible action be taken to save lives and get help to survivors. Because every single minute counts. It's not just a crisis for Florida. This is an American crisis. We're all in this together.”

According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Ian touched down near Georgetown, South Carolina around 2:00 p.m. eastern time. Already, approximately 180,000 customers across the state are without power.

The administration’s current focus is two-fold, having both to deal with the aftermath of the category 4 hurricane that slammed into Florida earlier this week, as well as prepare for similar – though likely far less devastating – damage once the storm touches down once again in the Palmetto State.

Biden approved a request for an emergency declaration from Gov. Henry McMaster, R-S.C., on Thursday, saying Friday afternoon it would allow for “immediate federal funding for the state to shelter people and provide other essential support by providing it early, ahead of the storm’s landfall in South Carolina.”

Biden on Thursday also approved four more Florida counties for individual assistance and debris removal. After passing over the Florida peninsula, the storm entered the Atlantic Ocean, where it regained hurricane status. As of early Friday morning, Ian was a Category 1 storm with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.

“My message to the people of South Carolina is simple: Please listen to all the warnings and directions from local officials and follow their instructions,” Biden said Friday. “And as you all know, the situation in Florida is far more devastating. We're just beginning to see the scale of that destruction. It’s likely to rank among the worst in the nation’s history.”

The Biden administration has pledged to cover 100% of the costs of clearing debris and reworking devastated roadways in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian, a process the president on Friday acknowledged would likely take months to complete.

The White House said Biden spoke Friday to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell to receive updates on response efforts. Biden ordered Criswell to travel from Washington to Florida “to ensure the state’s needs are being met and assess where additional support is most urgently needed,” a White House fact sheet said.

Top emergency officials on Friday also delivered an update at FEMA headquarters in Washington, D.C., warning Floridians to stay vigilant about lingering flood waters and telling South Carolinians and people across the southeastern coast to heed the warnings from local officials as the hurricane travels north.

Director of the National Weather Service Ken Graham said the barrier islands outside Charleston could expect five to seven feet of storm surge.

“Ninety percent of your fatalities in these tropical systems comes from the water,” he warned, noting the surge could flow inland as well.

“That's inundation. That's above ground, that's water up your pant leg,” he said. “I'm 6’5”,6’6”. So when I'm talking seven feet of storm surge … that's about a foot above my head.”

Graham told Floridians to “stay out of the water” because many deaths are the result of people driving through storms and floods.

The U.S. Coast Guard has so far saved 117 lives plus several pets along the southwest coast of Florida, said Deputy Commandant for Operations Peter Gautier.

“Those operations are going to continue for as long as it takes to rescue everyone,” he said, adding that guardsmen were poised to do the same in South Carolina.

There are 3,000 federal responders on the ground including 1,600 FEMA staff, said assistant administrator for response and recovery, Anne Bink.

The Department of Homeland Security also activated its surge capacity force Thursday, opening up access to 7,500 members of other federal agencies who can help staff response efforts.

“We have the resources, we have the resolve, and we remain ready to lean forward to continue to help those in Florida and elsewhere to jumpstart the recovery,” Bink said.

President Biden has also directed the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to accelerate the deployment of additional “Cells on Wheels” and “Cells on Light Trucks,” to help areas where cellular phone service was knocked out.

Over 44,000 utility workers from over two dozen states plus Washington, D.C., are working “around the clock” to help restore power to the millions of Florida residents who lost access during the storm.

“I've ordered more than 400 personnel from the Army Corps of Engineers to Florida, with more than 250 generators to enable power supplies for key locations like hospitals and shelters,” Biden said, adding: “And last night, my homeland security adviser met with electric sector leaders to ensure that they're coordinating with owners and operators of the grid, so nothing will stand in the way of getting the power back on."

Biden also used his speech to urge the country to come together in support of those impacted by Hurricane Ian, saying he has “immense gratitude for the first responders and emergency crews who always show up, no matter what.”

“In times like these Americans come together. They put aside politics, they put aside division,” Biden said. “We come together to help each other because we know if it were us who just lost our home or a loved one, we hope people would show up to help us as well.”