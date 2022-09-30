ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Ian is leaving thousands of people in need in southwest Florida.

There are many ways to help those in need, starting with the state’s Florida Disaster Fund.

First Lady Casey DeSantis announced that within hours of activating, the Florida Disaster Fund has received over $10 million in donations to support communities impacted by Hurricane Ian.

The Florida Disaster Fund and Volunteer Florida are working with the Department of Children and Families and Sunshine Health through the First Lady's Hope Florida Initiative to open Family Resource Support Centers with one-on-one support for impacted families, including Hope Navigators and counseling resources on site for those who are struggling and need help.



The first resource centers will open in Tampa and New Port Richey, but anyone who needs help can call the Hope Line at 850-300-HOPE.

To contribute, please visit www.FloridaDisasterFund.org or text DISASTER to 20222.

Other ways to help:



Metropolitan Ministries: metromin.org



Salvation Army: give.helpsalvationarmy.org

All Hands and Hearts: give.allhandsandhearts.org

Global Giving: globalgiving.org

CARE (Cooperative for Assistance and Relief Everywhere): care.org

Tampa Bay Resiliency Fund: Visit pinellascf.org/TBRF or call 727-531-0058. The fund is being administered by unitedwaysuncoast.org. Call 813-274-0900 for information.