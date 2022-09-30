DELAWARE, Ohio — For Delaware native David Griffey, it was J.R.R. Tolkien's classic The Hobbit that started it all.

“It just ignited me to love to read and hopefully in the future, pursue a career in writing myself,” said Griffey, co-owner of Griffeys' Book Emporium.

Delaware natives David Griffey and his fiance Aria Maher have opened their first business venture, Griffeys' Book Emporium



The owners hope to book community events and add a coffee shop in the near future



Delaware County remains the fastest growing in the state of Ohio

​Griffey's soon-to-be wife, Aria Maher, is a book lover and author herself.

So it was only a matter of time before both teamed up and opened Griffeys' Book Emporium, an independent book store focusing on rare, used, local, and indie titles.

“On our first day open, people raided sci-fi fantasy," said Maher. "There are holes in that shelf man. So we had to go online and order like a big box of sci-fi fantasy.”

The two are constantly keeping up with trends, seeking out collections online and occasionally coming across a vintage gem.

Both Griffey and Maher say they appreciate the hometown support and they look forward to expanding in the future to include events and a coffee shop.

And as far as advice for first-time entrepreneurs, they say to be patient and seek out help when needed.

“This has been a journey for us. Things have gone wrong on numerous occasions and we've managed to pull through,” said Griffey.

“There are people who are out there that can help you, but you have to not be afraid to reach out to them,” said Maher.

Griffeys' Book Emporium is located at 4 Troy Road in Delaware.