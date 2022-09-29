MADISON, Wis. — Voting is now underway for the top 16 products in the seventh annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest.
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group have announced the top 16 Wisconsin-made products, which are moving on to “Manufacturing Madness,” a head-to-head, tournament-style bracket.
Over the last seven years, the competition has officially racked up more than one million votes. Nearly 50,000 votes were cast over the last week alone.
The 2022 top 16 finalists include:
- Seed 1: Volterra Pumper EV Fire Truck (Pierce Manufacturing Inc. – Appleton, Wis.)
- Seed 2: Source Four LED Series 3 ( ETC, Inc. – Middleton, Wis.)
- Seed 3: Quidel Savanna (Plexus Corp. – Neenah, Wis.)
- Seed 4: Tomberlin E-Merge Beachcomber (Columbia Vehicle Group – Reedsburg, Wis.)
- Seed 5: M/V Mark W. Barker (Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding – Sturgeon Bay, Wis.)
- Seed 6: Mighty Hoop (HoopMaster – Germantown, Wis.)
- Seed 7: LOADMASTER 2X (H&S Manufacturing – Marshfield, Wis.)
- Seed 8: Jolly Good Soda (Krier Foods – Random Lake, Wis.)
- Seed 9: 600 Series Folding Chairs (KI – Bonduel, Wis.)
- Seed 10: Sports Flooring (Robbins – White Lake, Wis.)
- Seed 11: Mammoth 850 (Ariens – Brillion, Wis.)
- Seed 12: Aerozen Advanced Performance Coating System (Hentzen Coatings, Inc. – Milwaukee)
- Seed 13: P&H 4800XPC Electric Rope Shovel (Komatsu – Milwaukee)
- Seed 14: WiLLsport Outdoor Lighting System (Wisconsin Lighting, Inc. – Fond du Lac, Wis.)
- Seed 15: Great Plate (BethRick Inc. – Oshkosh, Wis.)
- Seed 16: Gourmet Popcorn (Minocqua Popcorn and Puffs – Minocqua, Wis.)
The annual competition is a tradition that highlights the state’s robust manufacturing industry that employs one in six people and creates roughly $65 billion of economic output each year.
Voting will end at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The top eight will be announced Oct. 5.
