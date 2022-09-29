Warehouse workers and truck drivers have been picketing outside the Sysco building with signs since Tuesday, demanding better working conditions.

One union member said he has been employed with the company for the past 13 years, and this was the worst things have been.

“A lot of it is overworking conditions," said Sean Miller, onsite labor representative at Sysco. "They wanted some things in for guys who are walking through the door that we have. We were not willing to sell the next guy down the river just to get a deal.”

Miller said there has also been an abundant amount of mandated overtime. He said their contract ended in August and since then, they have met with Sysco at least 13 times to negotiate a contract.

One item workers want is one day off per weekend.

“The company was unwilling to chop up the weekends. We were unwilling to do that for our new hires and anyone walking through the door,” Miller said.

Sysco Syracuse said they offered wage increases that would place their associates at or above market, along with a $2,500 signing bonus, comprehensive health and welfare benefits and paid time off.

“They didn’t want to come to the table and really give us an offer we thought was acceptable,” Miller said.

The back and forth continues, but workers said it's not by choice.

“We’ve all got families. We’ve all got kids in school. We’d like to get this over as soon as possible,” Miller said.

Until Sysco and the union employees work out an agreement, the places that depend on the company's deliveries are putting together plans to ensure food reaches their communities. That includes officials at Lemoyne College who said they will certainly be impacted by the strike, but should the trucks fail to get them their products, they will go and get it themselves.

Miller said union employees will continue to strike until changes are made.

Sysco ​went on to say in a statement, “We respect and care about our associates and deeply appreciate their contributions to our success, and it is always our intent to provide fair and competitive pay and benefits, while balancing the needs of our customers and our business.”