POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Dozens traveled to a gas station in Lakeland as demand for gas increased following Hurricane Ian.

Many gas stations are closed or just don't have gas around, and locals say they've struggled to find fuel for their generators and vehicles.

Anyone out and about looking for gas can try the Gas Buddy gas tracker.  It will alert you to nearby gas stations and those results can be filtered by the following criteria:

  • Has Fuel & Power
  • Has No Power
  • Limited Fuel Options
  • Has No Fuel & Power

You can also find the lowest gas prices in the area, here.