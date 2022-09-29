POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Dozens traveled to a gas station in Lakeland as demand for gas increased following Hurricane Ian.
Many gas stations are closed or just don't have gas around, and locals say they've struggled to find fuel for their generators and vehicles.
Anyone out and about looking for gas can try the Gas Buddy gas tracker. It will alert you to nearby gas stations and those results can be filtered by the following criteria:
- Has Fuel & Power
- Has No Power
- Limited Fuel Options
- Has No Fuel & Power
You can also find the lowest gas prices in the area, here.
“The real struggle is finding gas to keep these generators on.”— Ashonti Ford TV (@AshontiFordBN9) September 29, 2022
Several gas stations are still closed, following #HurricaneIan 🌀 Many now scrambling to find fuel for their generators. @mylkldelectric restored power in 20,000 homes 🙏🏽 but 40,000 remain without power.@BN9 pic.twitter.com/myZBXZhmkg