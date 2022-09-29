As Hurricane Ian approached Florida, many attractions and theme parks in the area announced closures. Now that the storm has passed, the attractions are starting to set plans to reopen.

Here’s a list of current reopening plans, if available.

Keep checking back for updates.

BREVARD ZOO

Brevard Zoo plans to reopen Friday at 9:30 a.m.

BUSCH GARDENS TAMPA BAY

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island water park will remain closed Friday, with plans for both parks to reopen on Saturday.

DEZERLAND ACTION PARK

Dezerland Action Park reopened at noon Friday and will be open untl 11 p.m. Its Oktoberfest began as planned Friday by serving up beer and traditional German dishes.

ICON PARK

All ICON Park attractions will remain closed Thursday. The complex says that select restaurants will open to “serve locals who have lost power or guests staying at nearby hotels.”

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER VISITOR COMPLEX

Kennedy Space Center will remain closed Friday, with plans to reopen on Saturday.

LEGOLAND FLORIDA RESORT

Legoland Florida Resort will remain closed Friday as employees "assess damage and clean up from the storm." The closure also includes Peppa Pig Theme Park.

ORLANDO SCIENCE CENTER

Orlando Science Center will reopen for normal operations Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SEAWORLD ORLANDO

SeaWorld Orlando, as well as Aquatica Orlando and Discovery Cove, will remain closed Friday. SeaWorld and Aquatica are expected to reopen Saturday.

UNIVERSAL ORLANDO

Universal plans to begin a phased reopening of portions of its resort to hotel guests only starting Friday. The company said it will update its website and social media channels with information on park hours "as conditions allow."

UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT

Universal Orlando Resort said Friday that its Halloween Horror Nights event will open at 5 p.m. tonight for all guests with existing tickets. Volcano Bay has also reopened for all guests as of today. And beginning Saturday, Universal Orlando Resort and Halloween Horror Nights will open to all guests.

WALT DISNEY WORLD

Walt Disney World will resume theme park and Disney Springs operations in a “phased approach” starting Friday. Here are the operating hours for Sept. 30:

Magic Kingdom

8 a.m. - Early Theme Park Entry for resort guests

10 a.m. - 6 p.m. - All guests

7 p.m. - 12 a.m. - Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

EPCOT

9 a.m. - Early Theme Park Entry for resort guests

11 a.m. - 9 p.m. - All guests

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

10 a.m. - Early Theme Park Entry for resort guests

12 p.m. - 9 p.m. - All guests

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

11 a.m. - Early Theme Park Entry for resort guests

1 p.m. - 7 p.m. - All guests

Disney Springs