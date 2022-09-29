STURGEON BAY, Wis. — Growing up on a dairy farm, Joey Paul has spent his life around large farm equipment.

It’s something he wants to continue doing as a technician, solving problems and keeping tractors and combines running. But it takes time to learn the ins and outs of the career.

“You can stick someone in a tractor and a week later they know how to run it, but I’ve been in school almost a year-and-half and I’ve barely scratched the surface of what I need to know,” Paul said.

He’s a second-year student in the diesel-heavy equipment technology program at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College’s Sturgeon Bay campus.

Paul and other students coming through the program are in high demand.

“Any door you walk in is hiring,” he said.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects more than 28,000 annual job openings for diesel techs of all types.

NWTC instructor Steve Bretl said he frequently hears from businesses looking for techs.

“Technology is changing so fast and there are a lot of technicians who have been out there for a lot of years and they’re looking at hanging things up and getting into retirement and who do we replace these guys with?” he said. “They might have been in their career for 25, 30, 40 years and you can’t just replace that on a dime.”

Bretl said it’s places like equipment dealerships and individual farms seeking talent.

“Even some of the smaller farms that are still running out there, they’re growing, they’re getting bigger and they’re getting more equipment,” he said. “It’s such a diverse line of equipment, not necessarily just agricultural tractors and things like that. They have semi-trucks now, they have wheel loaders and excavators and dozers. They need technicians across the board.”

Paul said the skills he’s learning allow him to work on a wide range of agricultural equipment from tractors and combines to choppers and skid steers.

“I can go into pretty much any field I want to with this program,” he said.