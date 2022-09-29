VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has claimed a second life in Volusia County, according to officials.

New Smyrna Beach man dies in his flooded home

A New Smyrna Beach man died because he could not escape the rising floodwaters in his home, according to officials.

Volusia County deputies arrived at a home at the 1900 block of Lake Drive, where the man and his wife were listed to be rescued by crews in high-water vehicles, stated Andrew Grant from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office in a press release on Friday morning. He said that water levels in the neighborhood were at waist level.

When deputies arrived at the unnamed 67-year-old man's home at around 10:30 p.m, Thursday, they found him dead.

"Before the rescue crew arrived, the victim fell inside the home and could not get up before the water level rose over him," Grant stated, who added that even life-saving measures were not enough to revive the man and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's wife and two dogs who were in the house were taken to a storm shelter, Grant stated. A third dog was found in the home and was taken to an animal shelter.

Deltona man dies trying to drain pool during Ian, Volusia deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. — A 72-year-old Deltona man died early Thursday after going outside during Hurricane Ian to drain his pool.

Deputies responded to a home on Poinciana Lane near Lake Bethel around 1 a.m. after the victim’s wife reported he disappeared after heading outside, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said. While searching for him, deputies found his flashlight, then spotted the victim unresponsive in a canal behind the home, authorities said.

Several deputies pulled the victim from the water and performed CPR until paramedics arrived, but the victim could not be revived, authorities said. He was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The initial investigation indicates the victim was using a hose to drain the pool down a hill and into a 30-foot-wide canal, where a steep decline into the water was extremely soft and slippery because of the heavy rain, according to the sheriff's office.