GREENSBORO, N.C. – Boom Supersonic is announcing another step toward getting its superfactory at the Piedmont Triad International Airport up and running.

On Wednesday, the company announced a partnership with Advanced Integration Technology, the largest provider of automation and equipment for aircraft assembly. Boom Supersonic founder and CEO Blake Scholl said they are on track to break ground on the Greensboro facility by the end of 2022. It’s where the company will build Overture, a supersonic aircraft.

“I am thrilled with where we’re at. We’ll be making our announcement of the engine and our partnership before the end of the year, and we’re actually planning to do that announcement in Greensboro,” Scholl said.

Piedmont Triad Airport Authority executive director Kevin Baker said there are many things that set Greensboro and PTI apart. His reasons include being a center of the aerospace industry and the strength of employment and training in the region. Baker said Boom Supersonic’s choice to build its superfactory in Greensboro is a crowning achievement that puts the Triad, and the airport, on the worldwide stage.

“We’ve got a number of other companies that are looking at us right now. We’ve got over 10 that are interested in being here,” Baker said. “There’s hundreds of more acres that are available over there for whatever other companies might want to come along.”

Scholl said he’s looking forward to seeing what the future holds.

“We have just been so thrilled with that choice. We had a lot of options, but we feel so welcomed by the community and love the support we’re getting at every level, and we’re on track to do everything we set out to do,” Scholl said.

Production is slated to begin in 2024.