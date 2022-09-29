APPLETON, Wis. — From helping find a patron a book to fulfilling a request for a library card, Kathleen Hanke helps any way she can.

She’s the Appleton Public Library Teen Services library assistant.

“The books are our big thing, but it’s so much more and so much community,” Hanke said. “I do think we make a difference every day.”

With the city in the process of building a new library, Hanke and others are working in a temporary space in an old Best Buy.

Rows of books, periodicals and computers fill the building.

“It’s nice to have that for our patrons where they can come in and they don’t feel the disruption of being out of our regular space,” Hanke said.

Bids for the $40 million project to revitalize the library recently came in higher than expected. The city plans on re-bidding and looking for savings on the project to keep it in budget.

Dean Gazza, Appleton’s director of Parks, Recreation and Facilities Management, said double digit inflation is a big part of why costs came back higher than anticipated.

“Prices have skyrocketed since 2020 to over 30%,” he said. “Year over year, it’s been the greatest increase that we’ve seen in a two-year period in decades.”

The library project is moving forward, though Gazza said it will likely be delayed a few months from the original timeline.

“Our challenge now is to stay within budget, revisit the project and make some adjustments that would get us within budget again,” he said.

Library Director Colleen Rortvelt said the bids are the latest step in a roughly 15-year-old project.

“We want the end product to be the best it can be,” she said about the project. “We know that whatever this ends up being, even the hiccup with the bids, we know that it’s still going to be the best possible solution we’ve embarked on in this entire process.”

Hanke said she’s looking forward to moving in to the new building and the amenities it will offer.

“There’s going to be a lot of light,” she said. “We have a lot of windows and that in and of itself is going to just make that space so much better than what it was.”