Charter Communications has opened nearly 175,000 free Spectrum Out of Home WiFi Access points across Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.
This free access is in support of response to Hurricane Ian.
These access points can be found in public parks, marinas, city streets and other public areas.
We have a map of available access points posted here.
Charter is the parent company of Spectrum Bay News 9 and Spectrum News 13.