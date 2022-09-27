RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh voters will see three referendums on the ballot this November, one of them being the $275 million dollar parks bond.

What You Need To Know

The $275 million Park Bonds is one of three referendums on voters ballots this November

The bond will fund more than 20 different projects at existing parks and greenways in Raleigh

The median city homeowner would see a $103 annual increase on their taxes

Trophy Brewing created a beer to educate voters on the bond

The parks bond would fund more than 20 different projects at existing parks and greenways in Raleigh, including a new aquatic center at John Chavis Memorial Park. It would also expand the greenway system, renovate existing parks and build new community facilities.

In 2017, the City of Raleigh, along with Dix Park Conservancy, a nonprofit organization that supports the city’s efforts to enrich Dorothea Dix Park, received public input from thousands of residents about improvements they’d like to see.

Nick Neptune serves as the director of outreach for the Dix Park Conservancy, and he says they created a Dix Park master plan based off the community’s input.

“We want to open up and reconnect the property back to our city, back to our community, we want to build what is here, we truly want to invest in programs and opportunities that are accessible to everyone. Bringing folks together, serving as a unifying space of our very steady growth that we anticipate for the future,” Neptune said.

Not everyone is in favor of the bond. As for tax payers, the $275 million dollar bond would cost $103 annually for the median city homeowner, according to the Dix Park Conservancy.

“It’s an investment back to us, in our neighborhoods, our communities, our quality of life, people of all access to a great park,” Neptune said.

While the decision of the bond being passed is in the hands of voters, Trophy Brewing wants to educate people on what they’re voting in favor or against.

The Raleigh based brewery created a beer specifically for the bond. It’s called Parks for the People.

Chris Powers, co-owner of Trophy Brewing, says it’s their way to give voters an opportunity to learn more about where their money is going too so they can make an educated decision.

“It’s an opportunity to connect those people who want to know more about the parks bond, even just to teach people, that love craft beer what’s going on, they see the can, they see the label, and they connect with it, they love the beer too so that helps,” Powers said.

Raleigh voters approved three parks and greenway bond projects in 2003, 2007 and 2014.

The Wake County general election is Nov. 8.