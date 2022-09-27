We'll be tracking school closures across the viewing area below.

BREVARD COUNTY

Brevard County Public Schools

Brevard Public Schools will reopen on Saturday morning for scheduled weekend activities. Students and staff will return to school Monday.

Florida Tech

A limited number of Florida Tech facilities will be opened for use by students living on campus starting Friday, September 30. The following buildings are re-opening:

E-Sports (Ruth Funk Center)

Friday 1PM-12AM

Saturday 1PM-12AM

Sunday 1PM-6PM

Clemente Center

Friday 9AM-9PM

Saturday and Sunday hours will be announced as soon as they are available.

Panther Dining Hall & Grocery Store

Friday 7AM – 9PM

Saturday 8:30AM to 8:30PM

Sunday 8:30AM to 8:30PM

Evans Library

Friday - 10 AM to 6 PM

Saturday - 10 AM to 6 PM

Sunday - 10 AM to Midnight

Meanwhile, university offices and other academic buildings remain closed with only essential personnel reporting to campus.

SEMINOLE COUNTY

Seminole County Public Schools

All county schools will be closed from Sept. 28 - 30 due to Hurricane Ian. KidZone & Beyond and 21st Century sites will operate as normal on Tuesday. All other after-school events are canceled for Sept. 27.

Seminole State College

Due to Hurricane Ian, all Seminole State campuses remain closed. Classes, including online, will resume Monday, Oct. 3. Do not come to campus during the College's closure. The Geneva Center will remain closed until further notice. Please watch for updates.

ORANGE COUNTY

Orange County Public Schools

"Unfortunately, after consultation with Orange County officials schools will NOT reopen Monday, October 3 due to safety concerns and continued power outages at a number of our schools. Our plan is to reopen schools and resume normal operations Tuesday, October 4. All student activities will resume sometime next week. Athletic competitions will be determined at the schools’ discretion."

University of Central Florida

On Saturday, the University of Central Florida announced that it will remind close on Monday but will reopen on Tuesday. Here is what it posted:

As UCF has prepared to re-open, we have been working closely with our community partners and monitoring local conditions. We have learned that several of our local school districts have conducted assessments and that they will be unable to re-open as planned and will remain closed through Monday, Oct. 3. In response to these additional last-minute closures, and to further support students and employees, UCF now plans to re-open Tuesday, Oct 4. Students who have already returned to campus will have access to dining, recreation and wellness, and other student services. We will continue to update any changes via the UCF Alert system.

Rollins College

The campus is still closed at this time. For your safety and for us to be most efficient in completing damage assessment, we ask that you please stay off campus and avoid parking on campus streets.

We understand you are eager to learn about our reopening plans, and we are doing everything we can to provide a clear and complete picture of the status of campus. We ask for everyone’s patience, as our main priority is ensuring the campus is safe. Faculty and staff should plan to return to campus on Monday. We will provide another update tonight.

9.26.22 Hurricane Ian update: https://t.co/7QMUWFSWJ6

Full Sail

Due to the continued effect of Hurricane Ian on the Central Florida region, and in the interest of the continued safety of Full Sail’s students, staff, and faculty, we have decided to keep Full Sail’s campus closed through Friday, September 30. This will mean all classes scheduled for Friday will be cancelled, and campus operations will continue to be suspended.

Our plan is to return to full operations on Saturday, October 1 at 9:00 a.m. If new factors come to bear that cause us to delay the re-opening we will communicate through these channels:

College of Central Florida

The College of Central Florida has extended its cancellation of all classes and business operations due to Hurricane Ian. The College will now will be closed Wednesday through Saturday at all sites, including the Ocala Campus, Citrus Campus, Levy Campus, Hampton Center, Appleton Museum and Vintage Farm.

Scheduled activities also have been cancelled or postponed, including Wednesday’s District Board of Trustees meeting and the Appleton Museum of Art’s Free First Saturday and Hispanic Heritage Festival. The Appleton will reopen Sunday, Oct. 2. Classes and business operations will resume Monday, weather permitting.

Please continue to monitor the CF website (www.CF.edu), traditional media and social media for additional updates.

Rasmussen University

Out of an abundance of caution, Rasmussen University announced that all of its Florida campuses will remain closed through Sunday, Oct. 2, which include Central Pasco, Fort Myers, North Orlando, Ocala and Tampa/Brandon. Florida Rasmussen employees who can safely work remotely will continue to do so. Rasmussen’s northern campuses and central services teams are assisting where help is needed.

Rasmussen Central Pasco, North Orlando, Ocala and Tampa/Brandon campuses are prepared to reopen on Monday, Oct. 3 for the start of the fall quarter. Campus leaders will provide an update on the Fort Myers campus once they are able to assess damage and safe access to the area.

For status updates, students may call their campus directly or the Personal Support Center at 866-349-4357.

LAKE COUNTY

Lake County Public Schools

Schools will resume normal operations on Monday, October 3.

MARION COUNTY

Marion County Public Schools

MCPS schools remain closed Friday, Sept. 30. All schools, departments & district offices reopen Monday, Oct. 3, on normal operating schedules.

OSCEOLA COUNTY

Osceola County Public Schools

Despite efforts to recover and reopen as quickly as possible, all Osceola district public schools will remain closed on October 3, 2002, to ensure safe learning environments for students. All 11-month and 12-month employees should report to work on Monday, October 3, to prepare for the return of students and teachers. Employees who need to report to alternative locations will be contacted this weekend by their supervisor.

At this time, there are too many impassable roadways for our school buses. The district's Maintenance, Facilities, Transportation, and Technology Departments are continuing to work around the clock to identify and minimize the effects of Hurricane Ian at all school campuses.

Osceola public schools will reopen on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 . Make-up days will be determined if required by the state after a full review and analysis of school instructional minutes and Department of Education requirements.

Parents will continue to receive important information from the school district through call-out messages, Remind text messages, and by visiting district and school websites and social media pages.

VOLUSIA COUNTY

Volusia County Public Schools

We hope everyone is safe and doing their best based on our current circumstances. We are currently assessing all schools & facilities for damages. We are also performing road access inspections. VCS continues to be closed. Keep checking for updates throughout the day.

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Following Hurricane Ian, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Daytona Beach Campus remains closed as cleanup continues, but normal operations will resume on Saturday, Oct. 1.

To help our cleanup and inspection crews finish their work —

Off-campus students and non-essential staff are asked to please refrain from coming back onto campus, except for essential purposes such as meals and showering. Be aware that driving in the Daytona Beach area is hazardous at this time. Many traffic lights are out. Power lines are down. Roads are flooded. Use extreme caution.

At Embry-Riddle, current services are as follows:

Boundless Restaurant was currently offering meal service through 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, with a limited menu. Normal operations resumed on Saturday, Oct. 1. Bring your EagleCard.

The Fitness Center, including shower facilities, is open until 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, with operations returning to normal on Saturday, Oct. 1. Again, bring your EagleCard.

In addition, going forward:

The Mori Hosseini Student Union will reopen at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Flight students — watch for a message from Flight leadership. Aircraft are returning to Embry-Riddle. Careful inspections are underway. Supervisors are also monitoring the situation at Daytona Beach International Airport, where flood waters are receding.

Aside from relatively minor issues, the Daytona Beach Campus weathered the storm well. Three residence halls lost power last night, but it was restored by about 5 a.m.

FLAGLER COUNTY

Flagler County Public Schools

We are currently working to move those taking shelter in our schools to other locations, then, we can begin to prepare schools for the return of regular operations.

OTHER SCHOOL CLOSURES

Florida A&M University

FAMU Announces Storm-Related Updates

The satellite campuses in Central Florida and Jacksonville are reporting no substantial damage to their facilities from Hurricane Ian.



The Human Resources Office has distributed a list of frequently asked questions (FAQs) for employees who might have work-related questions during the closure.

Residence Dining Hall (Top Café) and The Hub will continue to operate on a weekend schedule on Thursday and Friday.

Polk State College

Polk State College’s campuses and centers will remain closed through Friday due to Hurricane Ian. This includes collegiate high schools, dual enrollment, and online classes. Individuals should not come to campus unless they have received clearance from security. The College’s Emergency Management Team will continue to meet daily to determine if closures need to be modified or extended. Updates will be provided on polk.edu and through local and social media.