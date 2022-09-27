Congressional lawmakers unveiled a short-term bill to keep the government running ahead of a shutdown deadline on Friday, a stopgap measure to fund federal agencies through mid-December, well after the midterm elections.

The bill includes approximately $12 billion in assistance to Ukraine — including, notably, $35 million “to prepare for and respond to potential nuclear and radiological incidents in Ukraine,” according to a fact sheet released by lawmakers — as well as $20 million in emergency funding to address the water crisis in Jackson, Miss., $2.5 billion for recovery efforts from New Mexico’s Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon fire and $1 billion for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. It would also include a five-year extension of FDA user fees.

The measure is "not perfect," admitted Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., the chair of the House Appropriations Committee, who lamented the fact that it "does not fully rise to meet some of our country’s most urgent needs, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and monkeypox outbreak."

The Biden administration had requested a larger $47 billion package that would fund the fight against COVID-19 and monkeypox, provide aid to Ukraine and respond to previous and future natural disasters.

DeLauro pledged to "continue working to provide the resources to combat these ongoing public health crises and support areas that need additional resources to recover from natural disasters."

Manchin received the pledge to attach the permitting reform bill to the must-pass spending measure from Schumer as part of his support of the Inflation Reduction Act, Democrats’ health care, clean energy and tax reform bill.

On Tuesday, Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine announced that he will vote against advancing the measure, citing a provision related to the Mountain Valley Pipeline, an under-construction natural gas conduit between Virginia and West Virginia championed by Manchin.

“I strongly oppose the Mountain Valley Pipeline provision of this legislation, which would greenlight this pipeline without normal administrative and judicial review and ignore the voices of Virginians,” Kaine wrote in a statement, adding: “I will vote against the motion to proceed to this deal and urge my colleagues to do the same. We should pass a continuing resolution that is free of the unprecedented and dangerous MVP deal.”

Kaine joins Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in opposing the bill, meaning it would need the support of 12 Republican senators in order to overcome the 60-vote legislative filibuster threshold — a tall order, with Senate GOP leaders whipping their members against the measure.

Sanders, in a letter to colleagues urging them to oppose the bill, said that Manchin’s provision “would fast-track the approval of potentially dozens, if not hundreds, of some of the largest and dirties fossil fuel projects in America each and every year.”

Republicans, who have long called for permitting reform, are instead calling for their caucus to back a competing proposal from fellow West Virginia Sen. Shelly Moore Capito.

“We have made significant progress toward a Continuing Resolution that is as clean as possible,” said Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby, the top Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee. “But, if the Democrats insist on including permitting reform, I will oppose it.”

Manchin, for his part, said he was surprised by the opposition from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and other Republican lawmakers.

“I never did think I’d have Bernie and some of the extreme far left,” the West Virginia Democrat told Fox News. “What I didn’t expect is that Mitch McConnell and my Republican friends would be sacking up with Bernie or trying to get the same outcome by not passing permitting reform.”

“You can be a hero one day and a villain the next,” Manchin added.

DeLauro also said she was "extremely disappointed that controversial permitting reform is attached and not being considered separately," but said that the bill must pass, and urged her colleagues to support it.

"Despite these shortcomings, the continuing resolution still provides resources critical to our communities and national security. And with just four days before the end of the fiscal year, it keeps the government open," she concluded. "I urge my colleagues in both chambers to act quickly to pass this legislation.”