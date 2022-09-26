ORLANDO, Fla. — With Hurricane Ian approaching Florida, Rosen Hotels & Resorts is offering discount rates to help those who are evacuating because of the storm.
What You Need To Know
- Rosen Hotels & Resorts has activated its Florida Resident Distress Rate
- The company is offering discount rates for those who may need to evacuate because of Hurricane Ian
- Also, the hotels, which are pet-friendly, won't charge an additional pet fee while the distress rates are available
The company has activated its Florida Resident Distress Rate at its Orlando-area hotels.
“Rosen Hotels & Resorts remains committed to the safety and well-being of all Floridians and will continue to put people over profit in times of need,” the company said in a statement.
The discount rates, which do not include taxes, are $69 per night for Rosen Inn International, Rosen Inn Closest to Universal, Rosen Inn Pointe Orlando and Rosen Inn Lake Buena Vista; $99 per night for Rosen Plaza; $109 per night for Rosen Centre; and $119 per night for Rosen Shingle Creek.
While the distress rates are being offered, Rosen hotels, which are pet-friendly, while not charge an additional fee for pets. The hotels also offer free WiFi.
To book a reservation, call 866-33-ROSEN (76736).