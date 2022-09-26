OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla — Several Central Florida homeowners began to prep their homes for storm damage Monday in preparation for Hurricane Ian.

What You Need To Know Central Florida residents are preparing for possible storm impacts



Osceola County resident Alfredo Medina recalls significant flooding and damage caused by Hurricanes Irma and Charley



The county recently improved its stormwater system, hoping to prevent major issues in areas like Buenaventura Lakes





MORE: Ian reaches hurricane status





MORE: Central Florida's complete guide to Storm Season 2022

Alfredo Medina, 71, began with putting sandbags near his doors to prevent flooding.

He lives in Buenaventura Lakes in Osceola County, which was flooded by Hurricane Irma in 2017.

Since then, the county received a grant to upgrade its stormwater system, with hopes it will prevent a situation like Irma from happening again.

Luckily, Medina's home only received minor damage during Irma, such as a few shingles knocked off his roof

Although, another storm caused heavy damage to his home 18 years ago, “The storm that we went through a lot of damage was [Hurricane] Charley,” Medina said.

That is why he also cleared up any debris near his home, and plans to board up any windows.

“(I picked up debris) so, nothing could fly and do damage to anybody else,” Medina said. “It (was) a good workout.”

All the debris he collected he dumped at the recycle waste center.

He also said if Hurricane Ian does damage his home then, he hopes his home insurance would cover it.

A Hurricane Warning is now in effect for Lake, Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties. A Tropical Storm Watch remains for the rest of Central Florida.