FORT WORTH, Texas — Thrifting and secondhand shopping have become popular avenues for Texas shoppers as Americans continue to grapple with inflation.

On a normal weekday, Jessica Camejo, an employee at a Goodwill store in Arlington, says her branch sees a fair amount of shoppers coming through their doors.

“Since the economy and higher prices, I think we've been having a lot more,” Camejo said.

Camejo knows all about secondhand shopping. It’s something she’s been doing since she was a child.

“I’ve always loved thrifting. It’s been my thing," said Camejo.

So much so that Camejo decided to work at this Goodwill after becoming a frequent shopper.

“One day, I was like, ‘Are you guys hiring?’” Camejo recalled.

Offerup’s 2022 recommerce report shows buying and selling pre-owned items grew 15% in 2021, marking the highest rate of growth in the industry’s history. Their 2022 report projects the secondhand shopping economy will grow 80% in the next five years.

Shay Dial Johnson, the vice president of community engagement for Goodwill North Central Texas, tells Spectrum News 1 that their region is feeling that growth through its shoppers.

“People usually are coming for furniture items that they can upcycle. They’re coming in for housewares, mostly, dishes, things they can decorate their homes with,” Johnson said.

In addition to inflation bringing in more customers, Johnson says the growing interest from Generation Z to go thrifting for vintage items is also a big contributor.

“Our items average three to four dollars when you come to shop in our stores, and you’re probably going to pay double that at some of the larger big box retailers,” Johnson noted.

With the industry only expected to grow, according to Offerup, Camejo is eager to see more people fall in love with thrifting like her.