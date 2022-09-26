Between a new hospital and new sports complex, downtown Utica has been buzzing with work for awhile, and there’s another big project happening — a new 530,000-square-foot parking garage.

Mohawk Valley Health System CEO Darlene Stromstad has led the organization for a few years, taking on the position as the organization was planning for a new hospital. She acknowledged the opposition and stumbling blocks related to the project, but remains positive.

“This is such a wonderful opportunity for this community and this region," Stromstad said. "These kinds of projects don’t come along very often. This is such a gift to this community.”

The new 702,000-square-foot hospital is scheduled to be complete in October 2023. At that time, Stromstad said, some activities will continue at the St. Luke’s and St. Elizabeth campuses. However, she said, “When we move into the Wynn, St. E’s and Faxton St. Luke’s will both discontinue providing inpatient care.”

The main parking garage for the new hospital isn’t expected to be complete until a handful of months later in March 2024.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente said the delay was not in the county’s initial plan. But due to changes with the city’s plans, the county had to add another level to the now-five-level parking garage.

“Adding another level is not just an easy thing to do in the course of architecture and design, so that took a delay,” Picente said. “Eminent domain, obviously, the three holdout properties that really put us in a bind in terms of court and waiting for that to clear up.”

The county recently released plans for the new $55.8 million parking facility, accommodating 1,330 vehicles. Located between State, Oriskany and Cornelia streets, it will have a walkway to the hospital and a heliport.

“Anyone utilizing the services of the hospital, whether it’s visiting or for inpatient, will not be charged. After hours and other parking, if they’re not utilizing the hospital, there will be a fee,” said Picente.

Looking ahead, Stromstad is confident parking will be accommodated for during the delay between the hospital’s opening and the garage’s opening.

“It appears that we have identified, with the help of the county, adequate parking within the vicinity of the new hospital,” she said.

If necessary, Stromstad said they’ll bus people in from their other campuses.

The Oneida County Executive’s office said the county is paying for the almost $56 million garage with $10 million from the state, $10 million from ARPA funding and the rest through bonding.